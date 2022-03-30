Short Interest in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Drops By 35.7%

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the February 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOW. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 110.0% in the third quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 84,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 44,005 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 162.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 30,884 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 70.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin in the third quarter valued at about $5,041,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin alerts:

Shares of BCOW remained flat at $$11.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.15 million, a P/E ratio of 3,117.98 and a beta of 0.67. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $12.30.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary PyraMax Bank. It primarily offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on January 8, 2019 and is headquartered in Greenfield, WI.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.