Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Short Interest Update

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the February 28th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHCAY traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.31. 65,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,554. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.43. Sharp has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get Sharp alerts:

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter. Sharp had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 26.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sharp will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHCAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sharp from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Sharp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sharp Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment includes mobile phones, tablets, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, and network control unit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sharp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.