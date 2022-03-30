ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.71 billion and the lowest is $1.68 billion. ServiceNow posted sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year sales of $7.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $9.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $686.52.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total transaction of $195,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total transaction of $370,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,086 shares of company stock worth $23,645,860. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,509,544,000 after purchasing an additional 65,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,603,000 after purchasing an additional 241,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,995,048,000 after acquiring an additional 106,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,898,748,000 after acquiring an additional 305,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $21.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $576.34. The company had a trading volume of 40,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $559.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $612.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 510.29, a PEG ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.06.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

