Sernova (CVE:SVA) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Sernova Corp. (CVE:SVA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.42 and last traded at C$1.42. 140,749 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 361,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.41.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Sernova in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 19.19 and a quick ratio of 19.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$376.21 million and a PE ratio of -51.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.49.
Sernova Company Profile (CVE:SVA)
Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.
See Also
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.