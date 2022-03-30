Sernova (CVE:SVA) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Sernova Corp. (CVE:SVA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.42 and last traded at C$1.42. 140,749 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 361,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.41.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Sernova in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 19.19 and a quick ratio of 19.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$376.21 million and a PE ratio of -51.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.49.

Sernova ( CVE:SVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sernova Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

