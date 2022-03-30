Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX) Insider Buys £8,040 in Stock

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENXGet Rating) insider Jeffrey Auld acquired 402,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £8,040 ($10,531.83).

Shares of SENX stock opened at GBX 1.77 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. Serinus Energy plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 3.60 ($0.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £19.91 million and a P/E ratio of 4.50.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Serinus Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

