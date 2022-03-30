Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Trading Down 5.2%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) traded down 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.85. 1,153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 591,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTTR. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 2.47.
About Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)
Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.
