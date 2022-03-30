Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Trading Down 5.2%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) traded down 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.85. 1,153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 591,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTTR. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 2.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 25.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the third quarter worth $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

