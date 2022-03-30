Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Short Interest Update

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the February 28th total of 105,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Security National Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 5,683.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 172,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 47,611 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 34.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of SNFCA stock opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.73. Security National Financial has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $10.44.

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

