SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $74.10

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.10 and last traded at $71.57, with a volume of 663918 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.94.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.49 and a 200 day moving average of $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 2.20.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $370.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.95 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 639.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $137,556.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $26,828.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,640 shares of company stock valued at $629,682. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 131,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 18.7% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 523,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,979,000 after acquiring an additional 82,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 423.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 86,000 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

