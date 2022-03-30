SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $74.10

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.10 and last traded at $71.57, with a volume of 663918 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.94.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.49 and a 200 day moving average of $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 2.20.
In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $137,556.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $26,828.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,640 shares of company stock valued at $629,682. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 131,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 18.7% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 523,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,979,000 after acquiring an additional 82,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 423.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 86,000 shares during the period.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SEAS)
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.