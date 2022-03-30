Scotiabank Boosts Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$215.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$195.00 to C$215.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CJT. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$203.00 to C$199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cormark dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cargojet from C$295.00 to C$311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$226.73.

Cargojet stock traded up C$5.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$190.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,511. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$144.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$172.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$178.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion and a PE ratio of 19.99.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C$0.74. The business had revenue of C$235.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$213.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Cargojet will post 7.2300004 earnings per share for the current year.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

