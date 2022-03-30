Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Scor from €28.80 ($31.65) to €29.60 ($32.53) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Societe Generale cut Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Scor in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

SCRYY traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.25. 4,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,225. Scor has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $3.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.38.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

