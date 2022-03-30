Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Science Applications International updated its FY23 guidance to $6.80-7.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.800-$7.100 EPS.

SAIC opened at $91.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.79. Science Applications International has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $96.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Science Applications International by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,352,000 after purchasing an additional 91,475 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Science Applications International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,883,000 after purchasing an additional 26,478 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 19,911 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Science Applications International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

