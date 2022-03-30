Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Science 37 in a report released on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger expects that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Science 37’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Get Science 37 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNCE opened at $5.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18. Science 37 has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $15.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science 37 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,009,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE bought a new stake in Science 37 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,966,000. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Science 37 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,446,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Science 37 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,705,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Science 37 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Science 37 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Science 37 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science 37 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.