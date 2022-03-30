Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Short Interest Up 40.6% in March

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 729,000 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the February 28th total of 518,600 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 216,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 125.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWM stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,908. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 52-week low of $27.91 and a 52-week high of $50.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.88.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $390.40 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 15.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.86%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

