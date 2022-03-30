Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:SAMAU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 6th

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:SAMAU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, April 6th. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 8th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OTCMKTS SAMAU opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

