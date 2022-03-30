Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Short Interest Up 42.6% in March

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the February 28th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 87.0 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of SBOEF remained flat at $$54.65 during midday trading on Wednesday. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $38.30 and a 52-week high of $54.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.22.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft designs, manufactures, and sells drilling equipment for the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Manufacturing & Services, and Oilfield Equipment. The company offers non-magnetic steel grades. It also provides high precision measurement while drilling and logging while drilling components, such as collars for use as housings for special logging instruments, sensors, antennas, and generators; and internals that consist of electronic components and other parts for measuring and analyzing applications.

