SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SB Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SBFG opened at $20.15 on Friday. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $145.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.12.

SB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SBFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $15.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 8,810.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. 44.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SB Financial Group (Get Rating)

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.