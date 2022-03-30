Sarcophagus Price Tops $0.56 on Major Exchanges (SARCO)

Sarcophagus (SARCO) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 30th. Sarcophagus has a market capitalization of $8.74 million and approximately $516.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sarcophagus coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sarcophagus has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00046769 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,373.06 or 0.07174125 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,091.50 or 1.00158421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00054472 BTC.

Sarcophagus Coin Profile

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Buying and Selling Sarcophagus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sarcophagus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sarcophagus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

