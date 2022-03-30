Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,316,900 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the February 28th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNYNF shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

OTCMKTS SNYNF remained flat at $$99.66 on Wednesday. 75 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,186. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $112.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.54.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.