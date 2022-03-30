Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s earnings. Sandstorm Gold reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sandstorm Gold.

Several research firms recently commented on SAND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $15.00 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.97.

NYSE SAND traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,652. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 11,799 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 5,462,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,868,000 after buying an additional 63,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 44,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

