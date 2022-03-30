Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Trading Up 3.7%

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.12. Approximately 1,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,709,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.47.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IOT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,604,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,162,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,320,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,858,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,511,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

