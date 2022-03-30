Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.25

Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 13000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
The firm has a market cap of C$39.18 million and a P/E ratio of -66.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.29.
Salazar Resources Company Profile (CVE:SRL)
Featured Stories
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for Salazar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salazar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.