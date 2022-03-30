Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.25

Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 13000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The firm has a market cap of C$39.18 million and a P/E ratio of -66.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.29.

Get Salazar Resources alerts:

Salazar Resources Company Profile (CVE:SRL)

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba Project that consists of seven concessions located in the provinces of Bolivar and Los Rios, Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salazar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salazar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.