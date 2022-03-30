SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.290-$-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $513 million-$521 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $486.68 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.100 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAIL. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.71.

SAIL stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,891. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -76.83 and a beta of 1.81. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.36.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. SailPoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $100,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,976 shares of company stock valued at $4,468,919. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 314,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 742.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 129,065 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,550,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,920,000 after purchasing an additional 151,804 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

