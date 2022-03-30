Safex Token (SFT) Hits Market Cap of $6.22 Million

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 20.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. During the last seven days, Safex Token has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. One Safex Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Safex Token has a market capitalization of $6.22 million and approximately $422.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safex Token alerts:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000049 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $147,232.75 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Safex Token Coin Profile

SFT is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.