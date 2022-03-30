Safestay (LON:SSTY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.99

Safestay plc (LON:SSTY – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.99 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20). Safestay shares last traded at GBX 15.37 ($0.20), with a volume of 87,293 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94.
Safestay Company Profile (LON:SSTY)
