Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

SBR opened at $57.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $834.41 million, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.53. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $63.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 14.3% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 62,548 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 40,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 39,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,018,000.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

