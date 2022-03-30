Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Short Interest Up 92.9% in March

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, an increase of 92.9% from the February 28th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:SBR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.23. 80,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,955. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.41 million, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.53. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $63.97.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.467 per share. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 200.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBR. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 256.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000.

About Sabine Royalty Trust (Get Rating)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.