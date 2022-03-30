Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives $94.03 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.78.

A number of brokerages have commented on RYAAY. Liberum Capital raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ryanair from €21.00 ($23.08) to €20.00 ($21.98) in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ryanair to €21.00 ($23.08) in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $87.77 on Friday. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $74.12 and a 1 year high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.16 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.65 and a 200-day moving average of $106.63.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,777,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,186,170,000 after acquiring an additional 264,133 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Ryanair by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,465,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $866,255,000 after purchasing an additional 510,683 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ryanair by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,175,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,638,000 after purchasing an additional 285,162 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Ryanair by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,953,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,096,000 after purchasing an additional 23,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ryanair by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,585,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,595,000 after purchasing an additional 172,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

