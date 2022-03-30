RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “RxSight Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc. is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif. “
NASDAQ:RXST opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. RxSight has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $19.67. The company has a current ratio of 15.91, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34.
