RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RxSight Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc. is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif. “

NASDAQ:RXST opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. RxSight has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $19.67. The company has a current ratio of 15.91, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,679,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,403,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RxSight by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 45,747 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,175,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,566,000. Institutional investors own 29.31% of the company’s stock.

