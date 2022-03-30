Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 176,242 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $7,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 88.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

SRPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $78.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.72. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $101.24. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.09. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.28% and a negative net margin of 59.67%. The company had revenue of $201.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.40) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.