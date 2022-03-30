Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 52,235 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,235 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $8,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTS. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Fortis by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,588,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,622,000 after buying an additional 3,170,125 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortis by 327.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,805,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,010,000 after buying an additional 1,383,600 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Fortis by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,553,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,041,000 after buying an additional 622,957 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Fortis by 12.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,050,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,511,000 after purchasing an additional 571,981 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis by 14.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,403,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,132,000 after purchasing an additional 560,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $49.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.32. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $49.09.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.4227 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTS shares. UBS Group cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

