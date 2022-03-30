Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 19,367 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 448,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,367 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of Repay worth $8,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Repay during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Repay by 26.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Repay by 6.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Repay during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Repay by 16.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RPAY. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Repay from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

RPAY stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.77 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 22.84% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. Repay’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $95,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

