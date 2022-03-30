Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,905 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Cannae worth $7,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNNE. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cannae by 15.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 30,137 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 13.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 17,205 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the third quarter worth approximately $477,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 5.3% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 41.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cannae in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CNNE opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.83. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $42.35.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.40 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 38.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barry B. Moullet purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $51,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.40 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $437,870 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

