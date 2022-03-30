Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $8.33 Million Investment in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 326,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,328,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.24% of eHealth at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in eHealth during the third quarter worth about $17,504,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 70.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 563,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after purchasing an additional 233,451 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,096,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,287,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,546,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other eHealth news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $82,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EHTH opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $346.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.13. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $78.00.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $243.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.76 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 19.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EHTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

