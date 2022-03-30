Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 151.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,796 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 72,230 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,404 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,031,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,809 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,151,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.44) to GBX 2,300 ($30.13) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.82) to GBX 2,300 ($30.13) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.51) to GBX 2,300 ($30.13) in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,163.53.

NYSE:BHP opened at $75.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.24. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $82.07.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

BHP Group Profile (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.