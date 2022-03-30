Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Downgraded to Sell at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has $275.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ROYMF. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $768.00 price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of ROYMF stock opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

