Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

RCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.89.

NYSE:RCL opened at $80.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.61. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $61.45 and a 52-week high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.51.

Royal Caribbean Group ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The company had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $297,220.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 48,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

