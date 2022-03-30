Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target to C$35.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KEYUF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Get Keyera alerts:

Shares of KEYUF traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.00. 1,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,263. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average is $23.79. Keyera has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Liquids Infrastructure; Marketing Business segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.