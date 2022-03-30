Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 430 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Rogers (VTX:ROG – Get Rating) has been given a CHF 430 price target by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ROG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 370 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 365 price objective on Rogers in a research report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group set a CHF 345 target price on Rogers in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 415 target price on Rogers in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 391.82.

Rogers has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

