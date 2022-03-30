Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $70.13

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$70.13 and last traded at C$69.93, with a volume of 630058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$69.14.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCI.B. TD Securities raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. CIBC raised Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Desjardins raised Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$66.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

