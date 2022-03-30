Roger Whiteside Purchases 7,823 Shares of Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Stock

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating) insider Roger Whiteside acquired 7,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,421 ($31.71) per share, for a total transaction of £189,394.83 ($248,093.83).
GRG opened at GBX 2,579 ($33.78) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Greggs plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,025.44 ($26.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,443 ($45.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 22.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,537.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,869.76.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a GBX 42 ($0.55) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Greggs’s previous dividend of $40.00.
Greggs Company Profile (Get Rating)
Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.
Recommended Stories
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.