Rocket Vault (RVF) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.03 Million

Rocket Vault (RVF) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. During the last week, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00047229 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.85 or 0.07116998 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,369.86 or 0.99954273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00055478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00046456 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

