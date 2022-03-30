Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Rocket Lab USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.05). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rocket Lab USA.

RKLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Lab USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RKLB stock opened at 8.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of 11.93. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Rocket Lab USA has a 12 month low of 7.51 and a 12 month high of 21.34.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, an aerospace company, focuses on developing rocket launch and control systems for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft components, satellites and other spacecraft, and on-orbit management solutions; and designs, manufactures, and sells Electron and Neutron launch vehicles, as well as offers Photon platform for spacecraft solutions.

