Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $130.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.74% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Robert Half's shares outperformed its industry in the past year, partly due to consecutive earnings and revenue beat in the past four quarters. The company is benefiting from strength in Protiviti, the company’s subsidiary through which it offers risk consulting, internal audit and information technology consulting services. Protiviti is currently a double-digit margin and revenue performer. Technology investments and global scale should drive long-term growth for Robert Half. Consistency in dividend payment and share buyback boost investor confidence. However, rising expenses is likely to weigh on the company's bottom line. The company remains embroiled in a number of legal matters and proceedings. Robert Half operates in a highly competitive market and faces tough competition in terms of price and service reliability.”

Get Robert Half International alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of RHI stock traded up $4.65 on Wednesday, reaching $121.79. 655,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,438. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $75.86 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.28.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Robert Half International by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 15,749 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Robert Half International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Robert Half International (RHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.