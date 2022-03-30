RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP) Plans Dividend of GBX 18.50

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from RIT Capital Partners’s previous dividend of $17.63. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of RIT Capital Partners stock opened at GBX 2,528 ($33.12) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,530.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,612.27. The stock has a market cap of £3.96 billion and a PE ratio of 4.63. RIT Capital Partners has a 52-week low of GBX 2,205.84 ($28.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,787 ($36.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.50.
About RIT Capital Partners
