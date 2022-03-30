Richard Charles Vollering Buys 1,100 Shares of Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) Stock

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Rating) Senior Officer Richard Charles Vollering bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,035.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$64,618.05.
Shares of HPS.A opened at C$11.93 on Wednesday. Hammond Power Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of C$9.55 and a 12 month high of C$13.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$140.65 million and a PE ratio of 9.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.62.
Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
