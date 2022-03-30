Richard Charles Vollering Buys 1,100 Shares of Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) Stock

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Rating) Senior Officer Richard Charles Vollering bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,035.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$64,618.05.

Shares of HPS.A opened at C$11.93 on Wednesday. Hammond Power Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of C$9.55 and a 12 month high of C$13.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$140.65 million and a PE ratio of 9.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.62.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

