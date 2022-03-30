RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) PT Lowered to GBX 3,100 at Barclays

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Barclays from GBX 3,840 ($50.30) to GBX 3,100 ($40.61) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.23) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,680 ($61.30) to GBX 4,000 ($52.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,183.33 ($54.80).

Shares of LON:RHIM opened at GBX 2,536 ($33.22) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,003.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,213.81. RHI Magnesita has a 52 week low of GBX 2,300 ($30.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,762 ($62.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.11.

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

