RH (NYSE:RH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. RH updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

RH stock traded up $18.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $385.69. 1,733,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,626. The company has a 50-day moving average of $383.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $528.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.36. RH has a twelve month low of $320.81 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in RH by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in RH by 1,169.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,243,000 after acquiring an additional 26,202 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in RH by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in RH by 5,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

RH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $692.75.

About RH (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

