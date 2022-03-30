Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Short Interest Update

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the February 28th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Rezolute by 0.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 309,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Rezolute by 299.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rezolute by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rezolute during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Rezolute during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. 34.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rezolute alerts:

Rezolute stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a current ratio of 12.12. Rezolute has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69.

Rezolute ( NASDAQ:RZLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Rezolute will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Rezolute from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

About Rezolute (Get Rating)

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio includes RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperinsulinism, AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin, and RZ402, which targets diabetic macular edema.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.