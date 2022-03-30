Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 58.7% from the February 28th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.3 days.

Rexel stock remained flat at $$20.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.79. Rexel has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70.

Separately, AlphaValue raised Rexel to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. It operates through Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

