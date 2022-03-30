REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the February 28th total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In related news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $153,003.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,125 shares of company stock valued at $419,028. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of REX American Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.23). REX American Resources had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that REX American Resources will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
REX American Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on REX American Resources (REX)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.