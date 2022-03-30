REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the February 28th total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $153,003.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,125 shares of company stock valued at $419,028. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of REX American Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:REX traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.00. The company had a trading volume of 373 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,673. REX American Resources has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $113.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.82. The firm has a market cap of $592 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.03.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.23). REX American Resources had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that REX American Resources will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

REX American Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.